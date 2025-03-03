Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 142 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 247,986 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,619,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,755,000. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,801,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $271.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

