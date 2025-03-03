Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 35,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 33,538 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

RSP opened at $180.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day moving average of $179.00. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.