Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 14,700 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,189,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,008,997.38. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $197,880.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,817 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $127,338.93.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,729 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $142,893.73.

On Monday, December 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 70,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $1,162,700.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 270,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $4,498,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,522 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $157,493.88.

Donegal Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,968. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $601.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of -0.02.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

