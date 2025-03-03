DJE Kapital AG Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 192,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,069,000. DJE Kapital AG owned 0.08% of Travelers Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Travelers Companies Stock Performance
Travelers Companies stock opened at $258.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.
Travelers Companies Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
