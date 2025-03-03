DJE Kapital AG Takes $4.68 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,742,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

