DJE Kapital AG Purchases New Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 9,775.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Mattel Trading Up 0.4 %

Mattel stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

