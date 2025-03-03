DJE Kapital AG Makes New $15.67 Million Investment in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,215,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,667,000. DJE Kapital AG owned 2.60% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 422,942 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth $4,225,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 223,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYTE stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $892.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

