DJE Kapital AG Buys New Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 841,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. DJE Kapital AG owned about 0.06% of B2Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,081,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 282,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 324,491 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,677,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 45,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

