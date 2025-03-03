DJE Kapital AG Acquires New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,912,390. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of -54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.12%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

