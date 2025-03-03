Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the January 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 3.4 %

APPS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.32. 1,375,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $348.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.