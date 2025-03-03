DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
DFIHY stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.00. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. DFI Retail Group has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.38.
About DFI Retail Group
