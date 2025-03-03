DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

DFIHY stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.00. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. DFI Retail Group has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.38.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

