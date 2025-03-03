Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the January 31st total of 383,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTEGY. Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,240,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,849. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

