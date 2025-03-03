Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Insider Graeme Devlin Purchases 20,010 Shares

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Devlin acquired 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.59 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of A$71,915.94 ($44,668.29).

Deterra Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 210.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Deterra Royalties alerts:

Deterra Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Deterra Royalties’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Wonnerup, Eneabba, and St Ives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deterra Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deterra Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.