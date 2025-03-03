Detalus Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMB opened at $17.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.