Detalus Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,265.75. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $914,285.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,028.96. This trade represents a 13.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,054 shares of company stock worth $5,771,192. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock opened at $65.03 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

