Detalus Advisors LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after buying an additional 196,245 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after buying an additional 189,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

