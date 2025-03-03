Detalus Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $102.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.41. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 929,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,411,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

