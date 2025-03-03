Detalus Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.31.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $308.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.