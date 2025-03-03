Detalus Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,477,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $43.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

