Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,813 ($22.85) and last traded at GBX 1,819 ($22.93), with a volume of 785813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,839 ($23.18).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Derwent London to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Derwent London Price Performance
Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 106.50 ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Derwent London had a negative net margin of 129.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Derwent London Plc will post 113.7351779 earnings per share for the current year.
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
