Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 749,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,452,000 after acquiring an additional 416,338 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,544,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,457,000 after acquiring an additional 274,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.6 %

DAL opened at $60.09 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,478.21. This trade represents a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $447,271.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $660,455.04. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

