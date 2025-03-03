Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,386,032.16. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 929,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,411,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of DELL stock opened at $102.85 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

