Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $139.29 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.39 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

