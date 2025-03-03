D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 51.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. UBS Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

