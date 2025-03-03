CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.67.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $363.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.59 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.41 and a 1-year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

