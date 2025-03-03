CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of CTS worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,993,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,463,000 after acquiring an additional 374,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CTS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 9th.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $462,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,333 shares in the company, valued at $20,837,148.50. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,978 shares of company stock worth $1,546,493 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.