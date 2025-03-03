CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CSX by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 46,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. CSX Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

