CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 12,750.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,689,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSWI stock opened at $306.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.10 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.01.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.78, for a total value of $64,356.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,143.82. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total value of $378,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,480,175.36. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,103 shares of company stock worth $3,437,104. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

