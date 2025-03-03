Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRT traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.73. 29,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

