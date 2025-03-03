Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRT traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.73. 29,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.56.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.