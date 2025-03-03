Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Croda International Stock Performance

Croda International Company Profile

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. Croda International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

