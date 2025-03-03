Critical Analysis: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) vs. Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) and Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Liquefied Natural Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 0 3 0 1 2.50 Liquefied Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Liquefied Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 8.61% 18.94% 2.08% Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquefied Natural Gas has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Liquefied Natural Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $62.64 billion 1.21 $4.99 billion $1.54 7.35 Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Liquefied Natural Gas.

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Liquefied Natural Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, property insurance, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, and cert2go, as well as consulting services for reinsurance, business advisory, portfolio performance and management, claims management, commercial motor, telematics, and electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, solar and biomass insurance, wind insurance, digital asset, mining risks cover, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, e-mobility, circular economy, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name; and insurance solutions for agriculture, captive, epidemic, cyber, and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Liquefied Natural Gas

(Get Free Report)

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada. It also designs, develops, owns, and patents OSMR LNG liquefaction process. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.