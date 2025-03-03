Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,066.00 and last traded at $1,056.21. 734,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,894,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,048.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

The company has a market cap of $464.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $982.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $938.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,391,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

