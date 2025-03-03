Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Corbion Stock Performance

CSNVY stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. Corbion has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

Corbion Company Profile

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.

