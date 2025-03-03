Contrasting OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.0% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Argo Blockchain and OppFi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 2 0 0 1.67 OppFi 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $1.45, indicating a potential upside of 255.92%. OppFi has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.94%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than OppFi.

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -92.08% N/A -59.43% OppFi 1.40% 35.04% 12.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and OppFi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $60.03 million 0.49 -$35.03 million ($0.72) -0.57 OppFi $523.16 million 1.62 -$1.00 million $0.16 61.63

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OppFi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OppFi beats Argo Blockchain on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

