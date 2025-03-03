Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $29.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conagra Brands Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,945 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,048,000 after purchasing an additional 618,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,745,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,096,000 after purchasing an additional 231,477 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $25.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 137.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

