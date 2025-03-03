Comparing Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Atkore has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 12.42% 25.69% 13.27% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 4 2 1 2.57 Captivision 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atkore and Captivision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Atkore presently has a consensus target price of $103.17, indicating a potential upside of 67.71%. Given Atkore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than Captivision.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atkore and Captivision”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $3.07 billion 0.70 $472.87 million $10.33 5.95 Captivision $17.39 million 0.99 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Captivision.

Summary

Atkore beats Captivision on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, United Poly Systems, Calbond, and Calpipe. It serves various end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel; infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and governments through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About Captivision

Captivision Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.

