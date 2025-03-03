Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 729,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

