Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,651 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Comcast by 54.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

