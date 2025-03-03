Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

CLPBY opened at $10.60 on Monday. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Coloplast A/S will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

