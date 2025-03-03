Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Position Increased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 0.6% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $609,789,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $570,341,000 after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $409,919,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,078 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $163,752,000 after buying an additional 52,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 30,664.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,888,000 after buying an additional 417,036 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,656,524.09. This represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.07, for a total value of $6,526,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,322.82. This trade represents a 97.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,069 shares of company stock valued at $63,431,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.5 %

COIN opened at $215.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.11 and a 200-day moving average of $241.26.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.56.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

