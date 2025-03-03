CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Up 120.0% in February

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CCNEP opened at $24.45 on Monday. CNB Financial has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

