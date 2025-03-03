Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,217 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in APA by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in APA by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in APA by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in APA by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in APA by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APA stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. APA’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

