Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance by 6,311.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 816,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,841,000 after buying an additional 803,730 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,402,000 after purchasing an additional 252,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 296,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS stock opened at $297.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.98 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.87.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. This trade represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

