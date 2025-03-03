Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 187,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 24,965 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 225,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

