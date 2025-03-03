ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $101,702.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,120. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 274.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,314,000 after buying an additional 491,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,885,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $13,024,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.60. 36,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,268. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $51.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.33.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

