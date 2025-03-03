Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIVB. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.81. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. Analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

