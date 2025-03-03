Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $285.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.