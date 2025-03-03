Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,419,000 after buying an additional 111,903 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,691,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3,087.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.1 %

CHH stock opened at $143.10 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.92.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

