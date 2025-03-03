China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Price Performance
China Resources Building Materials Technology stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.09.
About China Resources Building Materials Technology
