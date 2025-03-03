China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Price Performance

China Resources Building Materials Technology stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.09.

About China Resources Building Materials Technology

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

