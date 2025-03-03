Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Check-Cap Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.16. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

